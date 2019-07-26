Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Ernest WESTON. View Sign Obituary

WESTON, Albert Ernest On July 6, 2019, in his 89th year, Albert (Al) Ernest Weston, passed away suddenly at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, B.C. Al is survived by his loving wife Gloria, son Shea (Tracey) Weston, grand daughters Nicole and Emily (Chase) Little; daughter Pamela (Michael) Wirths. Al was predeceased by daughter Heather (survived by her husband Francisco Garciolo) and grandsons Alejandro Garciolo Weston and Marco Garciolo Weston. Albert is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Al was also predeceased by his parents, Harold and Margaret Weston, sister Betty Irene and brother Art Weston. Albert was born in Vancouver, B.C. on January 24, 1930. Early on, Albert became an avid skier and active member of the Mt. Seymour Ski Club. Albert and his brother Art, built a log cabin on Mt. Seymour, which is still being used by the North Shore Mountain Rescue. Post war and pre Firefighter days, Albert enjoyed skiing in Sun Valley and several other ski hills whenever he could gather friends to ski with. Albert started his working life as a Firefighter in Vancouver and served for many years. In 1961, Albert joined the West Vancouver Yacht Club and was made an honorary Lifetime member, an honour he cherished. Albert met and married the love of his life, Gloria Jean (Byers). Together they spent many years sailing "Prelude" and enjoying the coastal waters of B.C. They were familiar faces at WVYC events and activities over the years. Al and Gloria owned and operated Westall Electric until their retirement. In the early 1970's, Albert and Gloria bought into Leilani Kai Resort, Kihei, Maui. They spent over 40 years in their beloved Maui, making memories and lasting friendships. Albert was a wonderful, kind man. Always ready to lend a hand or tell a story or two. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the West Vancouver Yacht Club, 5854 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC.





On July 6, 2019, in his 89th year, Albert (Al) Ernest Weston, passed away suddenly at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, B.C. Al is survived by his loving wife Gloria, son Shea (Tracey) Weston, grand daughters Nicole and Emily (Chase) Little; daughter Pamela (Michael) Wirths. Al was predeceased by daughter Heather (survived by her husband Francisco Garciolo) and grandsons Alejandro Garciolo Weston and Marco Garciolo Weston. Albert is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Al was also predeceased by his parents, Harold and Margaret Weston, sister Betty Irene and brother Art Weston. Albert was born in Vancouver, B.C. on January 24, 1930. Early on, Albert became an avid skier and active member of the Mt. Seymour Ski Club. Albert and his brother Art, built a log cabin on Mt. Seymour, which is still being used by the North Shore Mountain Rescue. Post war and pre Firefighter days, Albert enjoyed skiing in Sun Valley and several other ski hills whenever he could gather friends to ski with. Albert started his working life as a Firefighter in Vancouver and served for many years. In 1961, Albert joined the West Vancouver Yacht Club and was made an honorary Lifetime member, an honour he cherished. Albert met and married the love of his life, Gloria Jean (Byers). Together they spent many years sailing "Prelude" and enjoying the coastal waters of B.C. They were familiar faces at WVYC events and activities over the years. Al and Gloria owned and operated Westall Electric until their retirement. In the early 1970's, Albert and Gloria bought into Leilani Kai Resort, Kihei, Maui. They spent over 40 years in their beloved Maui, making memories and lasting friendships. Albert was a wonderful, kind man. Always ready to lend a hand or tell a story or two. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the West Vancouver Yacht Club, 5854 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC. Published in The North Shore News from July 26 to July 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close