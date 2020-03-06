Albert G. Crofts (August 22, 1927 - February 09, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert G. Crofts.
Obituary

Albert Gordon Crofts (b.Aug 22, 1927, d. February 9, 2020). Al is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan; and a family of 4; Ruth (Alf) Konrad, Paul Crofts (Noelle Davis), Anne Thicke, Neil Crofts (Shannon Walker). Also missing him are his much-loved 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, their spouses & children from both the local Gray clan and the Charron family of Ontario.

Al worked at Weston Bakeries for 40 years. He steadily climbed the ladder and became a highly successful salesman working in Winnipeg, Mission, Abbotsford & Vancouver before retiring as Sales Manager for British Columbia.

Al was always a friendly, sociable, hard-working man who enjoyed making friends with folk he met at the Kinsman Clubs of Mission & Abbotsford, where he presided as President; at the Kerrisdale Arena; at the Delbrook Pool where he seemed to know all the staff as well as his classmates; at the Chemo Lab of Lion's Gate Hospital; and at St. Andrew's United Church, North Vancouver.

He will be most sincerely missed by all of his friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Church (1044 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver) on March 14, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.