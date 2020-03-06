Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert G. Crofts. View Sign Obituary

Albert Gordon Crofts ( b.Au g 22, 1927, d. February 9, 2020). Al is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan; and a family of 4; Ruth (Alf) Konrad, Paul Crofts (Noelle Davis), Anne Thicke, Neil Crofts (Shannon Walker). Also missing him are his much-loved 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, their spouses & children from both the local Gray clan and the Charron family of Ontario.Al worked at Weston Bakeries for 40 years. He steadily climbed the ladder and became a highly successful salesman working in Winnipeg, Mission, Abbotsford & Vancouver before retiring as Sales Manager for British Columbia.Al was always a friendly, sociable, hard-working man who enjoyed making friends with folk he met at the Kinsman Clubs of Mission & Abbotsford, where he presided as President; at the Kerrisdale Arena; at the Delbrook Pool where he seemed to know all the staff as well as his classmates; at the Chemo Lab of Lion's Gate Hospital; and at St. Andrew's United Church, North Vancouver.He will be most sincerely missed by all of his friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Church (1044 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver) on March 14, 2020 at 11am. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Apr. 4, 2020

