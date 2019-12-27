Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Soreng. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of Albert Soreng. Beloved husband of Cathi, father of Erik and Blake, grandfather of Evelynn.



Born in North Vancouver in 1951 to Anne and Ranjvald, Albert grew up in Deep Cove. After graduating from Windsor High School in 1969 he attended Simon Fraser University receiving a bachelor of economics degree. While attending Windsor he met the love of his life Cathi and they were married in May of 1972. Albert and Cathi had two sons: Erik born in 1977 and Blake in 1980. In 1993 the family moved to Oregon after Al had been a successful accountant with MacMillan Bloedel for 20 years. Before retiring from Roseburg Forest Products in July of 2018, Albert had a varied, extensive career in the forest industry in Oregon. Al and Cathi have been living in Eagle Point since 2003.

In loving memory of Albert Soreng. Beloved husband of Cathi, father of Erik and Blake, grandfather of Evelynn.Born in North Vancouver in 1951 to Anne and Ranjvald, Albert grew up in Deep Cove. After graduating from Windsor High School in 1969 he attended Simon Fraser University receiving a bachelor of economics degree. While attending Windsor he met the love of his life Cathi and they were married in May of 1972. Albert and Cathi had two sons: Erik born in 1977 and Blake in 1980. In 1993 the family moved to Oregon after Al had been a successful accountant with MacMillan Bloedel for 20 years. Before retiring from Roseburg Forest Products in July of 2018, Albert had a varied, extensive career in the forest industry in Oregon. Al and Cathi have been living in Eagle Point since 2003. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close