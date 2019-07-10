Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Ewald Badke. View Sign Obituary

Alex passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2019, at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, BC. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doreen; his children, Roland (Susan) and Darlene; his grandchildren, Maria (Steffen) and Daniel; and his great-grandchild, Benjamin.



Alex was born in Radawczyk, Poland, and immigrated to Canada in 1953. Alex was a trained watchmaker and used his incredible talents to build a successful business - A&B Gem Jewellers in North Vancouver's Capilano Mall - from 1967 until he retired in 1995. His son, Roland, then moved the store to Squamish and continued in his father's footsteps. Many happy clients over the years have enjoyed Alex's skill and customer service. Along with his jewellery skills, he also built two separate homes in his younger years and enjoyed every moment of it.



Alex was predeceased by his parents, Therese and Ludwig, and his brothers, Arthur, Edmond, Albin, and Harry, who he missed greatly. Alex has many relatives and friends that he loved spending time with and he truly enjoyed every family gathering. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his beloved wife, enjoying the ocean views from West Vancouver and Birch Bay, Washington. Alex will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.



Memorial Service will be held at North Shore Alliance Church on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am.

Published in The North Shore News from July 10 to Aug. 8, 2019

