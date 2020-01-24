Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex George WILLIAMS. View Sign Obituary

Late Alex George Williams Chapxelánexu -t / Xats'alánexw Tanáynexw -t Sunrise: March 24, 1929 Sunset: January 18, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of our dear elder Alex George Williams. Alex descends from Squamish Nation's Williams/ Williams (AKA Billy), Cheer/Jack and Leach families. He was born to his parents Johnny Cheer and Agatha Jack on March 24, 1929 in Squamish, BC. He passed away at Hilltop Health Care Centre with his 'Son' Andrew by his side at around 4:30 am on January 18, 2020 - he was 90 years young. Alex was raised in the home of his Dad Chief George Williams and Mom Sara Monica (nee Williams AKA Billy) on Seaichem IR No 16 in Squamish, BC. He never attended school of any kind and at the age of 13 he began a lifetime trade in the logging industry, he loved curling and wrestling and was well known as a great story teller. His legacy to our families would be his work with the Tiná Ta na wa Nexwniw?n ta a i?mats (From Teachings for Your Grandchildren / The Squamish Language Elders Group) and contributions to our Skwxú7mesh Sníchim program. Alex was one of our last known 'first speakers' of Skwxú7mesh Sníchim. Alex was married to his late wife Irene Williams (nee: Andrew) for 53 years and together they raised their family in Squamish Nation. He is survived by daughter Violet; grandchildren Paul, Pamela, Donald and Andrew, Tracy; great grandchildren Crystal, Tabitha, Maria, Joey and Natasha. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Jack Lewis (Cherry), Henry Williams (Jackie), Chief Bill Williams, Darlene Labell (Ray), Alexander Williams, Mara Williams (Roland), Allen Cordocedo, Barry Cordocedo, Ben Simen-Falvy; and many, many loving relatives and dear friends. A prayer service was held at the family home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm and a funeral service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Totem Hall, 1380 Stawamus Road, Squamish, BC.





