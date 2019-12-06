Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Eddie Thomson. View Sign Obituary

THOMSON, Alexander Eddie (Sandy)



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sandy Thomson, a kind and caring gentleman. Sandy passed away at home with Margot, his loving wife of 67 years, by his side. Although he was struggling with his health he was alert, positive, and engaged in life right to the end. He is survived by his three children, Russell (Leona), Sandra (Patrick), and Jeanne (Patrick). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Jim (Caralyn), Michelle (Brandon), Elizabeth (James), Pamela (Blake), Ryan (Julie), and Sean; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Charlie, and Mya.



Sandy was born in Victoria, BC, and attended UBC and graduated as a Civil Engineer in 1952. He married Margot Rive on December 6, 1952, and they moved to North Vancouver where they have lived ever since. Sandy was employed at Halse-Martin Construction Co., which he later owned with partner Roy McBride. After retirement, he served on the City of Vancouver Building Board of Appeal from 1988 to 2011. He was a lifetime member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC and the Vancouver Regional Construction Association, and was also active in the St. Paul's Indian Church Restoration. He enjoyed singing in the Highland's United Church choir and West Vancouver Heritage choir.



We will always remember his big welcoming smile, his warm hugs, and his easy conversation.



A celebration of his life will be held at Highland's United Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm.

THOMSON, Alexander Eddie (Sandy)It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sandy Thomson, a kind and caring gentleman. Sandy passed away at home with Margot, his loving wife of 67 years, by his side. Although he was struggling with his health he was alert, positive, and engaged in life right to the end. He is survived by his three children, Russell (Leona), Sandra (Patrick), and Jeanne (Patrick). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Jim (Caralyn), Michelle (Brandon), Elizabeth (James), Pamela (Blake), Ryan (Julie), and Sean; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Charlie, and Mya.Sandy was born in Victoria, BC, and attended UBC and graduated as a Civil Engineer in 1952. He married Margot Rive on December 6, 1952, and they moved to North Vancouver where they have lived ever since. Sandy was employed at Halse-Martin Construction Co., which he later owned with partner Roy McBride. After retirement, he served on the City of Vancouver Building Board of Appeal from 1988 to 2011. He was a lifetime member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC and the Vancouver Regional Construction Association, and was also active in the St. Paul's Indian Church Restoration. He enjoyed singing in the Highland's United Church choir and West Vancouver Heritage choir.We will always remember his big welcoming smile, his warm hugs, and his easy conversation.A celebration of his life will be held at Highland's United Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close