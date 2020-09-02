Alexander (Sandy) MacLean, 61, of North Vancouver, BC, passed away on August 13, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's. After graduation from UBC, Sandy enjoyed working in the property appraisal market business and used his personable skills to gain the respect and admiration of his co-workers. Sandy leaves behind Debbie; their three sons, Neil (Lauren), Mark and Jeff; and his grand-daughters, Mya and Maci. He also leaves behind his mother, Marilyn; his sister, Katherine (Edward); and brother, Malcolm. Sandy was passionate about golf and was a member of the Capilano Golf Club where he enjoyed playing and the camaraderie of the members. He was overjoyed when the members rallied around and supported him on a club golfing trip to Nova Scotia in 2018.



Sandy will be missed by his entire family, work associates, and club members.



There will be no formal services at this time, and we ask that any remembrances be made to the Alzheimer's Society.



