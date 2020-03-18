Alexander (Alec) Lewis Andrews died on March 3, 2020 at age 94, at Evergreen House, Lionsgate Hospital. He was born September 11, 1925 in Edmonton , Alberta.
He is predeceased by his wife Margery (Peters), married 1950-1998.
He is survived by his wife Anita (Bates), married 2004-2020, his son Bruce(Mary)West Vancouver, grandson Greg(Charlene), great grandson Logan, granddaughter Christine(Darrell) great grandchildren Elijah and Kennly, and his son David(Christina), La Jolla, California, grandchildren Robert, Madeline, William and Jack.
His greatest passion, after family, was boating and the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, where he served in many positions including Commodore 1974-1975.
There will be a private family service.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 18 to Apr. 16, 2020