It is with sadness that we announce that our mother Alice passed away recently at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by her husband, Art, in 1994 and son, Bill, in 2015, she is survived by her three sons, Don (Carol), Larry (Claudia), and Rob (Nicole), as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Alice was born in Vancouver and moved to Sproat Lake as an infant, where her father helped manage the sawmill at Smith's Landing. She lived at the lake until starting school in Alberni in 1935, the year her father died. Alice and her brothers, Roy and Jim, grew up, went to school, and started their working lives in the Alberni Valley. In 1947, Alice married Art Chipman, a returned soldier, and her life adventure began. As a young working mother, Alice ran her own beauty salon in Alberni and purchased the family's first home in Port Alberni, while Art was in Korea.



Alice raised her family of four sons, moving many times by train from one coast to the other on army postings. The family eventually settled in North Vancouver in 1965 and, after Art left the army, they started Chipman Realty. Her greatest adventure took her to Costa Rica for five years, where they were involved in a land development project before returning to Vancouver - by car, with no more than $500 to their names. Not to be deterred, Alice and Art started working for, and eventually purchased, Coronet Realty, which is still running today. She loved to travel with her Happy Wanderers friends, putter in her garden, read voraciously, and cook for her family. She was never happier than when her house was full of family and friends.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Lions Gates Hospital, Evergreen House, and her caregivers, Kaeta, Marta, Nancy, and Claudia, who provided such devoted and loving care during Alice's last few years. There will be no service. The family will hold a memorial gathering in the Spring. If you so wish, donations can be made in Alice's name to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.

