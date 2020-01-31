Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice "Wendy" Ingram. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Wendy was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and treasured her Bahamian heritage.



Wendy will be forever missed by her children, Penny (Joe), Debbie (Phil), and Stephen (Lori). She was grandmother to six, Tyler (Chantal), Jordan (Dionne), Ashley (Chris), Taryn, Janelle, and Riley, and great-grandmother to six, Olivia, Sophia, Tyson, Lennox, Coast, and Jax. She is now with her husband and love of her life, Jake, and son, Bruce.



Mom was an avid golfer and tennis player. She loved to tend to her flowers and play bridge with "the girls." Mom loved her family, friends, and Church. She was beautiful, kind, caring, and had old-school elegance.



We are heartbroken, but take comfort that you have now found peace. The family would like to thank the staff at West Vancouver Care Centre for the wonderful care given to her.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 1:00 pm at St. Catherine's Church (1058 Ridgewood Drive, North Vancouver).

