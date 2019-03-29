Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison Dorothy (Clare) CRAWFORD. View Sign

CRAWFORD, Alison Dorothy (nee Clare) March 11, 1937 - March 22, 2019 Alison died peacefully in West Vancouver Care Center after a challenging and long period with Alzheimer's and related complications. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Jack, her children Jeffrey (Connie), Susan (Lorne), Robert (Amanda) and her four granddaughters Heather, Jocelyn, Elly and Avalon. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor in London, Ontario; her "special brother" Bradley Crawford in Toronto, and their families. Alison was born and educated in Toronto and at Women's College Hospital. She was fortunate to have had fantastic parents Tice and Bunny Clare who as teachers helped her to truly blossom and develop her appreciation of nature, the outdoors, music and her love of family and community. Alison moved to the west coast in 1959 and after marriage in 1961 then to West Vancouver. She loved her family, home and community with participation in West Vancouver United Church, West Vancouver Yacht Club, singing in the choir and Sweet Adeline's Chorus and volunteering with the Vancouver Aquarium, West Vancouver Seniors Center and Girl Guides Canada. She cherished her friends and loved them all. The ocean, mountains and outdoors were special to her - particularly Banff, sailing, camping at Heron Rocks, canoeing, skiing, golf and her two Labrador retrievers. She enjoyed it all. As a bonus, Alison and Jack were able to spend long winter breaks in Maui and Palm Springs, and were able to travel the globe when Jack served with CP Air. She did it all - with no regrets, great memories and love for all. Special thanks to her friends and care givers at her home and at the West Vancouver Care Center. A private family gathering will be held in due course. No flowers by request. Donations in Alison's name to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation (





