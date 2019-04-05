Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alita BENNETT. View Sign

BENNETT, Alita December 27, 1916 - March 5, 2019 Long-time West Vancouver resident Alita Bennett passed away in Victoria on March 5, 2019. Alita moved to Victoria in June, 2018 to be closer to her children, Nancy O'Toole, Victoria, Trevor (Monica) Bennett, Pender Island and Joan Orlick, Pender Island. Alita is greatly missed by her entire family including 6 grandchildren, Susan Plunet, Kevin O'Toole (Vanja), Graham Orlick (Tracey), Jennifer Orlick (Ron), Kirt Bennett (Melanie), Don Bennett (Kelly) as well as 7 great grandchildren in BC and Alberta. Alita was predeceased by her husband Stearn, in 1983. Both were well known in the community and were successful Realtors on the North Shore during the 1960's through the 1990's, assisting many clients to buy and sell their homes. Many of those clients became lifelong friends. For many years, Alita was a member of the North Shore Needle Arts Guild. She greatly enjoyed learning new stitchery techniques and creating beautiful embroidery. A special thank you to Kelly from The West Vancouver Library, which was her link to the world of books and kept her love of reading alive. Her smile, sharp mind and quick wit will be missed by all her family and friends around the world. Her family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Hollyburn House Care Centre, West Vancouver, and Berwick Royal Oak, Victoria, for their love and compassionate care of Alita. As well, during Alita's last days the special people at Berwick provided greatly appreciated care and support to the family. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to do so, may make a donation in her name to the charity of their choice.





Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close