Alixanderina (Alix) Smedman died September 13, 2019, at the age of 92 of complications from Alzheimer's.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Smedman; her son, Paul Smedman; and her grandchildren, Kyle and Quinn Taylor-Smedman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews (and their spouses), including Heather and George Buttazoni, Murray and Linda Black, Doug Black, Terry and Sharon Hughes, and Robert, William and Harold Melville.



Born in Saskatoon to Scottish and Welsh parents, Alix was the third of four children. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Gant, and her brother, Jack Hughes. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Melville.



Alix was predeceased by her husband, Bill Smedman, who died in 1989. She met him at a parade. She took one look at the handsome, blonde Swede-Finn sitting on top of his delivery truck for a better view, and invited herself up to join him. They married in 1951.



She was also predeceased by Don Fargey, her longtime companion, and is survived by John Fleming, also a longtime companion.



Alix lived in North Vancouver since the early 1950's, and is fondly remembered by the members of Highlands United Church and the shopkeepers in Edgemont Village, where she loved to spend her days striking up conversations with friends and strangers alike. She will also be remembered by those who shopped at Woodward's Grocery (later Safeway) where she worked as a wrapper. She originally worked on Woodward's candy counter, and remained a huge fan of chocolate all her life.



Alix's home was filled with antiques which Bill restored by hand; in the early years of their marriage they would frequent antique auctions.



For many decades, Alix was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a women's sorority. She was more than once honored as "girl of the year."



Originally a cat person, Alix was won over by her son's dog, Bogey, a chocolate lab.



Fiercely independent into her 90's, Alix would sometimes hitchhike if she missed the bus - that's how she met some of her best friends. She walked with a cane, but mostly used it to wave at traffic when she wanted to cross the street. "Watch how the cars stop," she'd laugh. She loved a party, and never missed the opportunity to dance. Always elegantly dressed, she was a fan of fashion - she might have chosen a career as a clothing designer, if she'd had to do it all over again. She also loved the bagpipes, and all things Scottish.



Alix's 15 minutes of fame came in 1956, when she was the first passenger to cross the Lion's Gate Bridge without paying a toll. It was midnight, and she recalled that, when newspaper photographers snapped her picture, she wasn't properly made up.



Many thanks to the staff at Berkley Senior Care in North Vancouver, where Mom lived out her final nine months, especially her head nurse, Francoise. Thanks also to Sunita and Tara and the others who worked as her companions, and to the wonderfully compassionate nurses who helped mom through her final days.



A memorial will be held at Alix's home later this year. All who knew Alix will be welcome to attend and share their favorite memories of her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to BC and Alberta Guide Dogs.

