Allan Bertram Webb, Sept 4, 1930 - May 18, 2019.



With sadness, we announce the passing of Allan (Al). Lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy, Allan was the proud father of Murray Webb (Tricia Millman), Verlee Webb (Rene Daignault), Cheryl Webb and grandfather of Sarah Webb, Amy Webb, Madison Daignault and Mackenzie Hedlund. Allan is also survived by his sister, Audrey Keamey in Australia and many nieces and nephews.



Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Allan was the son of Bertram and Elsie Webb, with brother, Ken and sister, Audrey. Allan graduated class of 1953 from the University of Saskatchewan in Electrical Engineering. He spent one year in Toronto working with General Electric then worked with BC Electric, IPEC, and BC Hydro in Protection and Control until his retirement. He traveled the world extensively with his wife Dorothy. Allan loved the game of tennis, he also loved hockey and football, especially cheering his Saskatchewan Roughriders. Allan will be remembered as modest, humorous, generous, and respectful.



Many thanks to the caring staff at the Capilano Care Facility. As per his wishes, there will be no service. Donations can be made in Allan's name to the Alzheimers' Society of BC.

