McCURRIE, Allan David August 8, 1945 - December 14, 2019 Allan was born in Vancouver General Hospital, the youngest of four children born to John and Florence McCurrie. He slipped peacefully away to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 14, 2019, having put his faith in Jesus for salvation at the age of 11. For 31 years he was a transit operator for BC Transit, and after retirement in 2004, drove a school bus for 8 years for First Student Bus Company. He and his wife Violet had many wonderful holidays together, the last of which was a 2 month visit to Sakeji Mission School in Zambia. Allan was a gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humor, was active in his church fellowship, and was much loved by all who knew him best. He is survived by his loving wife, Violet; his older brother John (Lucille) McCurrie; Violet's many siblings and their spouses; many cousins, nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents, brother Norman and wife Eileen, sister Joyce and husband Victor. Memorial service to be held at 3:00 pm on January 10th, 2020 at South Burnaby Gospel Hall, 6907 Elwell Street, Burnaby, BC In lieu of flowers, donations could be made if you so wish, to Mark and Pamela Ronald, Sakeji Mission School, c/o Gospel Perpetuating Foundation, 2025 West 42nd Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6M 2B5, in Allan's memory. Expressions of sympathy, condolences can be made at Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937





