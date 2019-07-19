Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allison WARREN. View Sign Obituary

WARREN, Allison December 9, 1964 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce that Allison Warren passed away on April 25, 2019 - an unexpected, natural death. She is survived by her loving family, mother Iris Pidduck, father Geoffrey Pidduck (Janie Easton), brothers David Pidduck (Melinda Brezova) and Bruce Pidduck (Caroline Lupton), and niece and nephew Kate and Jack Pidduck, as well as many extended relatives and friends. 'Ally', as she was known by her friends, studied acting at UBC (Bachelor of Arts Theatre and Film Acting Program), and subsequently began working in the film industry (SAG/AFTRA/UBCP member). She had a great love for animals; horses in particular were her passion, as was photography. We will miss her bright spirit and beautiful smile. She left us too soon but will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life, initiated by her high school friends with whom she graduated from Sentinel Secondary, West Vancouver, was held on May 16, 2019 at The Rabbit Hole Café, North Vancouver. Friends in film also initiated a Celebration of Life at Hastings Racetrack on June 1, 2019. A private family gathering was held June 14, 2019 with a portion of her ashes set aside to be taken to Dominica in the Caribbean, her father's birthplace.





It is with great sadness we announce that Allison Warren passed away on April 25, 2019 - an unexpected, natural death. She is survived by her loving family, mother Iris Pidduck, father Geoffrey Pidduck (Janie Easton), brothers David Pidduck (Melinda Brezova) and Bruce Pidduck (Caroline Lupton), and niece and nephew Kate and Jack Pidduck, as well as many extended relatives and friends. 'Ally', as she was known by her friends, studied acting at UBC (Bachelor of Arts Theatre and Film Acting Program), and subsequently began working in the film industry (SAG/AFTRA/UBCP member). She had a great love for animals; horses in particular were her passion, as was photography. We will miss her bright spirit and beautiful smile. She left us too soon but will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life, initiated by her high school friends with whom she graduated from Sentinel Secondary, West Vancouver, was held on May 16, 2019 at The Rabbit Hole Café, North Vancouver. Friends in film also initiated a Celebration of Life at Hastings Racetrack on June 1, 2019. A private family gathering was held June 14, 2019 with a portion of her ashes set aside to be taken to Dominica in the Caribbean, her father's birthplace. Published in The North Shore News from July 19 to July 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close