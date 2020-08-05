FAWKES, Andrew Jonathon (AJ) February 27, 1980 - June 30, 2020 It is with a great sense of loss and tremendous sadness that we share the news of AJ's unexpected passing on to his next journey. AJ had a passion for football and baseball and played his whole life at various levels; winning awards and scholarships for both. AJ was not on this earth for long enough, but he managed to touch many people's lives in a positive, fun-loving way. He worked hard in the demolition industry from the age of 14. Most recently, he was a valued part of the GB Group team as a General Superintendent; a role he was proud of. He is survived by his four children, Taylor, Mikayla, Ethan, Logan and his spouse Jodie Roberts. Mom Barbara Fawkes, Step-Dad David Rogers, and Sister Tanya Fawkes-Kirby, plus many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins, too numerous to list. His Celebration of Life will be held in North Vancouver - date not yet determined, but will be announced on Facebook Group page: Aj Fawkes







