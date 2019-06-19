Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Ross Whittington. View Sign Obituary

Ross crossed the bar at Evergreen House in North Vancouver two days after his 68th birthday. As a young man, he wanted to become a mariner and worked part of his life for FIsheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. He never achieved his full potential because his life was overtaken by an addiction to alcohol.



He leaves his two brothers, Michael in Cantley, QC, and Bruce in Ladysmith, BC, and their families.



There will be no service; Ross' ashes will be scattered at sea as was his wish.



We thank the many caregivers who knew Ross over the years. If you wish to remember our brother, please consider a donation to a social service agency of your choosing.

