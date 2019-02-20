We are very broken-hearted to announce the sudden passing of our dearest Angus S. Minard, on Saturday, February 9th. He passed quickly with no suffering. The outpouring of love has been staggering in the very short time he's been gone, and Marj & Ernie want to dearly thank everyone for your continued support & consideration during this time. Per Angus's wishes, there is no funeral service & his ashes will be scattered in one of his favorite places with close friends and family at a later date.
Angus will live on forever in all our memories and endless stories, but no one will ever fill the shoes of this big hearted number one favorite son, best friend, and world-class boat connoisseur. R. I. P. "Lil Bud"
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 20 to Mar. 18, 2019