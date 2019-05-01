Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Davidson (Gladwin) GODDARD. View Sign Obituary

Ann was born on September 29, 1934 in Lynn Valley. Our dear Mom passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter Joanne on April 25, 2019 in Lynn Valley. Ann was predeceased by husband William Philip Goddard (July 9, 1998), father Cuthbert Gladwin and mother Mary Fulton Gladwin. Ann was a sister to Elizabeth Boldt (Werner) and Robert Gladwin (Judy). She was mother to Robert (Cindy) Goddard, Joanne (Chris) Mitchell and Philip Goddard. She was grandmother to Matthew (Jannine) Goddard, Michelle Goddard, Cameron (Keeva) Mitchell and Robert Mitchell. Ann was also a great-grandmother to Elizabeth and Nathan Goddard and Auntie to many. Our sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving and professional care provided by Royalty Home Healthcare Services and the Lynn Valley Care Centre for the past 10 months. Your kindness and friendship will never be forgotten. Thanks to our extended family and friends for their unwavering love and encouragement. A service in celebration of the life of Ann will be held on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 2641 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver. Interment and reception to follow. Published in The North Shore News from May 1 to May 2, 2019

