Service Information
Kearney Funeral Services Ltd.
450 West 2nd Avenue
Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2
(604)-736-0268
Prayer Service
7:30 PM
St. Anthony's Church
2347 Inglewood Avenue
West Vancouver , ON
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
2347 Inglewood Avenue
West Vancouver , ON
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Basil's Church
50 St. Joseph St.
Obituary

SWEENEY, Ann Marie, B.A., M.S.W., LL.B. Wife, Mother, Lawyer, Advocate Ann Marie Sweeney, of Toronto and West Vancouver, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Toronto after a determined battle against cancer. She was 83 years old. Ann Marie was raised in Hartsdale, New York, the daughter of Edward Forbes and Kathleen Fogarty, both originally from Ireland. The oldest of two bright daughters, Ann Marie was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto. From there, she completed a Master of Social Work at Fordham University and worked as a psychiatric social worker first in New York and then Vancouver. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Laws from UBC and practiced law for 30 years. She is survived by her sister Kay Fandetti, her daughter Brenda (Don), sons John (Alba) and James (Jas), and her three grandchildren Daniel, James and Lina. Ann Marie's upbringing and education in a devout Catholic family instilled in her a strong sense of faith, hard work and social justice. She was a builder. She built a marriage of more than 50 years with her husband, James Brian Sweeney (d. 2013), a pediatric dentist. From this marriage, she educated and launched three children into the world while practicing law. She worked tirelessly to assist six religious orders in their work among the poor. With a beloved group of friends, she created two charitable foundations, Familia Christi and the Forbes Foundation. She found great joy in the work these foundations did to help people in Canada, Haiti, Latin America and Africa. Whether at Familia Christi holiday sales or fundraising events at her oceanside home, Ann Marie shone brightly as an active participant in life and work. Her visits to South America with her husband bonded them together in common purpose and joy. Many thanks to the nurses, staff and physicians who provided her with expert care in Toronto, especially Dr. Esther Rosenthal, Dr. Alexandra Easson, Dr. Raymond Jang, and devoted caregiver Haydee Coufadis. Catholic Prayers for the Dead will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 2347 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the same location at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Lunch reception will follow at Hollyburn Country Club, 950 Crosscreek Road, West Vancouver. In Toronto, a memorial mass will be held at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph St. on December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch reception will follow at the Four Seasons Hotel, 60 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to the BCIT Foundation and asks that the funds be directed in Ann Marie Sweeney's name to the nursing program. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268







