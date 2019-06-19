Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann McArthur. View Sign Obituary

Ann McArthur, loving mother to Paul, Scott, Sian, Ryan and Rhys, Grandmother to Harrison, Isla and Henry, Sister to Barbara, Aunt to Kristi, Kimberley, Jamie and Troy, and friend to many, passed away, Tuesday June 4th, 2019, at the age of 76.



Ann was born on January 8, 1943 in Grassington, UK to Ann Harrison (Close) and George Harrison. She received degrees from the University of Birmingham, University of Cambridge and University of British Columbia, and worked at BCIT for over 40 years.



Ann was an active member of her community, volunteering with many organizations including The ALS Society of BC, North Shore Hospice and Palliative Project, and Athletics for Kids. She had a passion for rowing and was an enthusiastic member of the Deep Cove Rowing Club. She loved to cycle, listen to Elvis, and engage with her book club. She was known for her enormous personality, her lovely smile, and her kind compassionate spirit.

