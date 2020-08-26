EDWARDS, Anne Charlotte (nee ANDREWS) May 14, 1941 to August 17, 2020
Anne passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon with her husband of 56 years at her side. Survived by her son Mark and partner Del-Rae in Bellingham, Washington and beloved granddaughter Briana in Arizona, brother John, wife Maureen in England and all the Edwards clan in Ireland, and her best friend Mary Bergstorm, who was there every step of the way. Anne was an active member in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority group and also a supporter of The Vancouver Welshmen's Choir and the North Vancouver Lawn Bowling Club. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27th at Saint Edmunds Catholic Church on Mahon Avenue, in North Vancouver. Due to Covid, attendance will be limited up to 50 people, so it would be advisable if you check with Michael regarding attendance at the service. Please telephone Michael at home. Donations to a charity of your choice. I would particularly like to thank the North Shore Palliative Care Group of nurses and caregivers and the North Shore Home Support Services, too numerous to mention who have been taking care of Anne at home, and giving her the dignity to pass away in the comfort of her own home, they are truly an amazing group. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com
Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268