TERRY, Anne Charlotte January 17, 1944 - June 7, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Charlotte Terry. Charlotte grew up in Lajord Saskatchewan. She was the 7th and youngest child born to Irene and Hilbert Bruce. One of the most influential people in Charlotte's early life was her first grade teacher who saw a curious and gifted student. It was in a small one room schoolhouse that she discovered the world of ideas and the joy of learning. Charlotte's passion for learning led her into a successful career as an elementary school teacher. After she earned a teaching degree from UBC, Charlotte spent a year teaching in Japan, and then a year in the Arctic. Charlotte spoke fondly of both experiences. In Vancouver, Charlotte met her soul mate when she met Douglas Terry. It didn't take them long to marry and make their home in North Vancouver. In September of 1974, Charlotte gave birth to twins, Margaret and Rachel. One of the great sorrows of Charlotte's life was when Douglas died in 1982, leaving her a widow with two young children to raise. Charlotte was an avid reader. She was always informed on current events and enjoyed lively debates. She belonged to several book groups, and enjoyed the company of friends. Charlotte was also a lifelong supporter of the arts in Vancouver and regularly attended musical events, plays and the annual writers festival. In 2017, Charlotte moved into Evergreen House in North Vancouver. Despite her physical challenges, Charlotte found moments of joy, happiness and laughter. While many of those moments were shared with her family, she also found friendship and community with the caring staff and 3rd floor residents. A small family ceremony will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church, North Vancouver. Flowers gratefully declined in favour of donations to the Canadian Red Cross (redcross.ca). Walkey & Company Funeral Directors, 604 738-0006
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.