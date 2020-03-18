Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne E. Jackson. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Anne Elizabeth Jackson at age 85. Anne was born in Burnley, Lancashire, England to parents Alfred and Evelyn Hedges. Anne is predeceased by her older brother, Peter.



Anne married Robert William Jackson on June 30, 1956. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, and leaves three children, Stephen, Helen (Bob), and Elizabeth (Brian). Mum loved her family dearly and was very proud of her three grandchildren, Cassandra, Nicolette, and Marcus.



Anne was an active member of St. Catherine’s Anglican Church. She had a life-long love of music and sang in the church choir for much of her life. Anne obtained a master’s degree in English Literature and taught English at Simon Fraser University.



Anne developed many dear friendships over the years. She enjoyed music, sailing, travelling, numerous book clubs, long walks on the seawall, and hosting many dinner parties (usually accompanied by a martini or two)!



Anne will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity and uplifting personality.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm at St. Catherine’s Anglican Church in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Anne Elizabeth Jackson at age 85. Anne was born in Burnley, Lancashire, England to parents Alfred and Evelyn Hedges. Anne is predeceased by her older brother, Peter.Anne married Robert William Jackson on June 30, 1956. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, and leaves three children, Stephen, Helen (Bob), and Elizabeth (Brian). Mum loved her family dearly and was very proud of her three grandchildren, Cassandra, Nicolette, and Marcus.Anne was an active member of St. Catherine’s Anglican Church. She had a life-long love of music and sang in the church choir for much of her life. Anne obtained a master’s degree in English Literature and taught English at Simon Fraser University.Anne developed many dear friendships over the years. She enjoyed music, sailing, travelling, numerous book clubs, long walks on the seawall, and hosting many dinner parties (usually accompanied by a martini or two)!Anne will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity and uplifting personality.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm at St. Catherine’s Anglican Church in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 18 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close