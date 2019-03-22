Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Keong. View Sign

Anne Keong peacefully passed away on March 17th, 2019. She was a strong and fearless woman who will be greatly missed by her husband, Edward Keong, and daughter, Valerie Wong, along with the rest of her family and friends.



Anne was truly a free spirit. She was an adventurous woman that was in many ways ahead of her time. She took risks, challenged herself, and was always learning and improving along the way. Her life took many twists and turns from Taiwan to Japan, New York, and eventually, Vancouver, BC, Canada.



Her faith in God held her together, lifted her up, and eventually led her to meet her devoted husband. They shared over 20 years together and enjoyed travelling the world, ballroom dancing, and various activities such as golf and long walks. Anne was also a passionate painter and piano enthusiast. She was a caring mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



For three years she battled cancer. She overcame her first battle with the disease, but upon its return it overcame her. Special thanks to her doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital, North Shore Hospice, and her palliative team.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, at 3 pm at the Cascades Gospel Chapel, 3833 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC.



We will always remember her zest for life and thankful heart.

Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 22 to Apr. 20, 2019

