Passed away peacefully and full of love surrounded by family and her wonderful dog Pyper. Born in Calgary, Alberta, daughter of Rosetta and Edmund Marshall who immigrated from Ireland in the early 1900s. Predeceased by her parents, three brothers, Harry, Jimmy, and Eddie and her beloved niece Brenda.



Survived by her three children and her five precious grandchildren. Daughter Jennifer (Milo), Sara and Stefanie. Son Keith (Lisa), Eddie, Casey, and Corey. Daughter, L. Taylor Roberts. Nieces and nephew- Roxi, Craig, June, Jan, and Russ.



Anne grew up in Calgary and attended St. Hilda's School for Girls. From there she moved to Vancouver where she attended Nursing School at VGH graduating in 1956. It was at Nursing school where she met her dearest life long friend Nancy Milley (Vern).



Anne's love of dogs and horses started in childhood and continued throughout her life.



She was a loving mother, a fantastic cook, seamstress, quilter, horsewoman, volunteer, and most of all "Granny". Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, she showered them with love and spoiled them at every opportunity. Anne had exquisite taste in everything and took such pride in her home. Family dinners were always special with the silver polished, the fine china sparkling, linens ironed, and the most delicious food one could imagine. Anne loved lavender, cheese, dark chocolate and the colour blue. All these things will forever remind us of her.



At Anne's request, a private family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Or fill your garden with Lavender.

