Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne THOMPSON. View Sign Obituary

Anne Thompson May 27, 1917 to May 20, 2019 Anne Thompson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 in her home in West Vancouver, B.C. at the age of 101 years and 51 weeks. Anne was a passionate Bowen Island historian and quite enjoyed typing up the stories and information for future reference. She loved to walk in the evenings and walked 5km an evening until well into her mid 90's. She is survived by her brother John Skakun of Sherwood Park, AB; her brother Bill Skakun (Eve) of Kamloops, B.C.; sister Mary DeLape of Rancho Mirage, California; two nieces and two nephews; one great niece and two great nephews; and one great-great niece. She was predeceased by her husband Fred Thompson, brother George Skakun, and her parents George and Kalyna Skakun. As per her request, her ashes will be buried near her parents in Edmonton, Alberta. In memory of Anne, donations may be made to the Bowen Island Historical Museum and Archives.





Anne Thompson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 in her home in West Vancouver, B.C. at the age of 101 years and 51 weeks. Anne was a passionate Bowen Island historian and quite enjoyed typing up the stories and information for future reference. She loved to walk in the evenings and walked 5km an evening until well into her mid 90's. She is survived by her brother John Skakun of Sherwood Park, AB; her brother Bill Skakun (Eve) of Kamloops, B.C.; sister Mary DeLape of Rancho Mirage, California; two nieces and two nephews; one great niece and two great nephews; and one great-great niece. She was predeceased by her husband Fred Thompson, brother George Skakun, and her parents George and Kalyna Skakun. As per her request, her ashes will be buried near her parents in Edmonton, Alberta. In memory of Anne, donations may be made to the Bowen Island Historical Museum and Archives. Published in The North Shore News from June 7 to June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close