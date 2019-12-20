Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie (Anne) Adams. View Sign Obituary

Annie was born in Maltby, England, and came to Canada by sea with her family in 1929, settling in Peterborough, Ontario. She served in the RCAF, where she met David, her husband of 69 years. A long-time resident of West Vancouver, most recently of Hollyburn House, she raised three sons and volunteered at Evergreen House at Lions Gate Hospital for 35 years. Opera and choral music were her enduring comforts.



She is survived by sons, Murray and Donald; daughters-in-law, Karen, Susan, Yvonne, and Cheryl; brother, David; sister, Dorothy; grandchildren, Theresa, Laura, Dave, Angela, Ben, and Rebekah; and six (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, David; son, Glen; grandson, Stephen; and siblings, Lilian, Irene, and Jim. She will be remembered with love by all her family, including for her biscuits and orange soup.



No service by request; there will be a family celebration of her life and David's in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the North Shore Hospice in her memory would be much appreciated.

