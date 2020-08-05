It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony ) Knight announces his passing on July 26th 2020, at his home in Vancouver at the age of 72. Tony practiced law for over 40 years in Vancouver and was very well respected in the real estate sector. Tony Loved to travel, play golf and softball. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Joseph (Misty), Kathleen (Jeremy), Amanda (Joshua), Maxwell, and his grandson Carsyn, along with many other family members and friends.



I lieu of flowers, donations to the BC cancer foundation or the YWCA metro Vancouver in Tony's name would be deeply appreciated.



Due to Covid-19 the family have decided to hold off on a celebration of life until a later date.



