1/1
Anthony H.S. Knight
January 28, 1948 - July 26, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony ) Knight announces his passing on July 26th 2020, at his home in Vancouver at the age of 72. Tony practiced law for over 40 years in Vancouver and was very well respected in the real estate sector. Tony Loved to travel, play golf and softball. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Joseph (Misty), Kathleen (Jeremy), Amanda (Joshua), Maxwell, and his grandson Carsyn, along with many other family members and friends.

I lieu of flowers, donations to the BC cancer foundation or the YWCA metro Vancouver in Tony's name would be deeply appreciated.

Due to Covid-19 the family have decided to hold off on a celebration of life until a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
6049803451
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved