It is with disbelief and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a truly unique and amazing man, one who treasured life, was always thankful for what he had, and who encouraged everyone around him to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. Ross loved living on the North Shore all of his life and enjoyed the last 13 years living in the home his father built in Eagle Harbour, where he grew up. After apprenticing with Lauder Bros., custom home builders, Ross started his own business, providing renovations and new home builds on the North Shore for over 33 years as Lauder Construction Ltd. Ross greatly enjoyed nature and the outdoors, was an Ironman and marathon runner. During his younger years, Ross was a member of the N.S. Ski Patrol on Cypress Mtn., and the N.S. Search & Rescue, and more recently volunteered for the West Vancouver Streamkeepers Society. Ross was a drummer, always tapping his fingers or cutlery when not at the drums. After being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009, Ross' zest for working with wood increased exponentially resulting in skillful carvings of animals, birds, and people. Ross is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, his treasured son, Nicholas and daughter-in-law, Lisa, and his treasured daughter, Elissa and son-in-law, Jason Liang, his siblings, Mark, Carrie, and David, his nephew, Sean O'Sullivan, and niece, Jessica O'Sullivan, his aunts, Maureen Morford and Ione Kuzek, and his many cousins. Ross is also survived by loving sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, and his life-long friends. We are so grateful for all the love and support provided to us by extended family and friends, and for the amazing care provided by the doctors, the nurses and staff at North Shore Hospice, LGH, and the BC Cancer Agency. Notably, a very special thank-you to Dr. Rosemary Cashman who was there whenever we needed her throughout this devastating illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Capilano Golf and Country Club on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Brain Cancer Research at http://donate.bccancerfoundation.com/goto/RossLauder or by mail to the BC Cancer Foundation, #150-686 W. Broadway, Vancouver, B.C., V5Z 1G1. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

