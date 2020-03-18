CALLA, Antonio Antonio Calla, 73, of North Vancouver, passed on March 8, 2020 after a year long battle with glioblastoma. Antonio was born in Mammola, Calabria, Italy on January 16, 1947 and immigrated to Canada in 1965, where he spent over 40 years working as a millwright. Antonio enjoyed gardening, cooking and the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and experienced outdoorsman, who explored every inch of Western Canada and accomplished his bucket list item of traveling to Africa. Antonio was a great contributor to the Italian community in Vancouver and had a tremendous amount of knowledge about Mammolese history. Antonio's generosity and grand personality will be missed but not forgotten by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Carmela, and two daughters, Rosalia and Isidora. A service will be held at a future date.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020