CLEMENTE, Antonio "Tony" Tony passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 with his brother John by his side. Born in Panni, Italy, on April 3, 1952. Tony was predeceased by his father Mike in 1981 and survived by his mother Filomena, brothers Gino and John (Darleen) and nephews Michael and Austin and many relatives and friends. He came to North Vancouver in 1956 with his father and reunited with his mom who made the journey earlier. He went to Queen Mary School and then onto Sutherland. In 1965, they moved into the new family home which his father built on East 17th and later went on to graduate from Argyle. Tony coached little league baseball with his brother Gino and played soccer for many years. In his teens and into his 20s, he built homes with his father. He spent some time in Prince George and eventually came back to North Van. He made two great family trips back to Panni in 1970 and 1977, reconnecting with family. Tony appreciated the simple things in life, especially walking and hiking and spending countless hours in his back yard gardening. He enjoyed reading, music, meditation and being a member of Share International Foundation Canada since 1982. We were blessed to have Tony all these years; he had a patient ear for everyone and was a mentor to some. His calm, straight up, no nonsense nature will be missed by many and he will live in our hearts forever. "Consciousness is dependent upon its vehicle for expression and both are dependent upon life and energy for existence." Thank you for the outpouring of calls and kind words. At this time, no service will be held.







