Appolonia (Appy) Heit



Appy had just recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on April 11, 2019.



Just two weeks past this wonderful milestone, Appy passed away peacefully on May 8th in White Rock, BC.



Appolonia was born in the small community of Tramping Lake, Saskatchewan, into a large loving family with 15 siblings.



In her early years, she worked hard on the family farm, helping with all the farm chores, and, being one of the oldest, helping to raise many of her brothers and sisters. In her late teens, having helped raise so many children Appy continued her passion for working with children and sought out a career within the teaching profession.



Appy achieved her first professional teaching position in her early 20s. She taught in a one-room school to grades one through twelve in Tramping Lake, while also working as the school's janitor, maintenance crew, and athletic coach!



Years later she moved to Kelowna, BC, for a few years to focus more intensely on her career.



Appy's dedication to her teaching led her to move to North Vancouver where she established a very long successful career at Canyon Heights Elementary School focusing on grade one students.



Appy never married or had children of her own, but her passion for teaching allowed her to focus on teaching grade one for over 40 years.



In her retirement years, she loved to travel and went on many trips around the globe, documenting her adventures in great detail throughout the many countries she explored.



She had a great love of life, sense of adventure, and helped many people. Over 15 years ago, Appy established an annual charitable giving account and made annual donations to the Peach Arch Hospital Foundation Covenant House - Vancouver; BC Children's Hospital Foundation; Variety - The Children's Charity of BC.



Survived by her brothers, Peter and Leo; her sister, Martha; and many nieces and nephews, including me, I can honestly say the world will be a lesser place without her.



Appolonoia will be greatly missed.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Star of the Sea Church in White Rock, BC.

