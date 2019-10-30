Archer passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, in North Vancouver, BC, after living a full life and being loved by many.



He was born on September 4, 1932 in Jordan Falls, NS.



His work with Stedmans took him from Bridgewater, NS, to Williams Lake, BC. He was also the owner of toy stores in Park Royal and Lynn Valley malls. Later in his career he worked for Luxford Gifts where he travelled throughout BC.



Archer was pre-deceased by his parents, Dell and Elizabeth Holden; his brother, Arthur; sisters, Annie (and Ed Cleveland), Charlotte, (and Grant Falt).



He will be missed by his wife, Lila; sons, Miles and Jocelyn Holden; daughters, Lynn and Dale Wideman; his five grandchildren; his sister in law, Helen; niece, Eileen Holden; and nephew, Frank (and Diane Cleveland).



Love you. Love you more.

