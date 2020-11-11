Arthur Allen, aged 88, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Art was born in Banff, Alberta. As a young man, he went to UBC and became an architect. He then moved to Regina where he met and married Stella in 1961. The family moved to West Vancouver in 1973, where they remained.



He most enjoyed working in his woodshop. He was a dog lover who liked to walk daily and socialize with his friends along the way. He always had a story and a smile for everyone and their dog.



He is survived by his wife, Stella; daughter, Naomi (Ray); son, Thomas (Barb); and his two grandsons, Jake and Bill.



There will be no service or celebration of life due to these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Union Gospel Mission, Vancouver.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store