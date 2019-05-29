Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur LeRoy (Art) ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Springfield Funeral Home 2020 Springfield Road Kelowna , BC V1Y 5V8 (250)-860-7077 Obituary

Art passed away on May 16, 2019 in Kelowna, BC after a brief illness. Art, the youngest of two sons, was born in Vancouver, BC on October 30, 1939 to Russell and Sally (Carlson) Anderson. The family moved to North Vancouver when Art was five years old and where he continued to live till the mid 1990's. After Art graduated from North Van High in 1957, he attended UBC, entered the banking industry, started a family and bought his father's business Pacific Shower Doors, which he owned until his retirement. Art moved to Kelowna, BC in 2001. Art is survived by wife Julie C., his sons Rob and Tor (Christa) and their mother Carell, his brother Wayne (Bonnie), nephews Bill (Sandra), Chad, Conor and Jacob, sisters-in-law Liz (Darren) and Laura (Brad) and a large extended family. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 22 from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at La Punta Norte Guest House, 365 BC-97, Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation; www.kghfoundation.org in memory of Arthur L. Anderson. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com 250-860-7077 Published in The North Shore News from May 29 to May 30, 2019

