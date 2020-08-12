SYMONS, Arthur Randal Born December 19, 1922: Lachine, Quebec Died July 13, 2020: West Vancouver, BC Just past the 97.5 year mark, our buddy, loving husband, father, and Opa slipped away peacefully in the wee hours of July 13th following a very long and happy life. Using every ounce of his being well past the manufacturer's suggested replacement date, eventually dad's parts all gave out but not without a heck of a fight. Pop; you blew our minds with your perseverance. And perseverance was his trademark. Not a fan of the mainstream, he was always looking for the stone unturned and also thinking about the underdog. Not the most subtle debater by a long stretch, but then we're just trying to find a better way of doing things here aren't we? And the jokes and limericks. They kept coming out of nowhere. Lifetime nicknames 'Art', then 'Pops' & 'Mr. Magoo'. Randy grew up in Lachine, Quebec, the little brother of his beloved siblings, John and Gordon. All three boys, a year apart in age, had a wonderfully talented artistic mother Nellie Shaw who nurtured their creative souls. All three became pilots in the second world war, and for this, we are eternally proud. He and his best buddy and wife Yvonne, enjoyed a lifetime of boundless eclectic travel, and when at home, spent most days making beautiful things in their respective nooks. Yvonne was a highly skilled textile artist, and Randy was no slouch either, having gone to art school post-war and then trying his hand at a myriad of things. A lifelong student of the arts, an accomplished potter, glass artist, silversmith, fantastic cook, rower, hiker, skier, boater, sailer…. He loved trying everything. He spent most days reading and then making something out of wood, clay, silver, and glass OR, he was hitting every outback or garage sale in town and bringing any and all things home of questionable value. A serial entrepreneur who couldn't let a seemingly good idea drift by. A director of AE LePage and past president of Vancouver Rowing Club. He had great success on many endeavors in commercial real estate and then more than a few out there and not-so-small ideas of which were an odyssey unto themselves. It was all fun. Farmer, rancher, boutique lodges… He pulled lots of levers. He didn't wallow in failure. Always looking on the bright side and that mantra was infectious. Randy is survived by his wonderful wife of 48 years, Yvonne; his three children Randy Jr., Andrea, and Jay (Anne); their mother Trudi; Yvonne's children Yvette and Mike; and grandchildren, Charlie, Jesse, Sydney, and Alivia. All loved him and he loved them back immensely. He is predeceased by his brothers John Symons (2008), his fellow garage sale accomplice, and Gordon Symons (2012). The family would like to extend profound gratitude to the low flying angels Yvonne, Yvette, and Evona who worked tirelessly to make Randy comfortable this last year and a half, and to Nabil Tarazi of Aquatic Centre Physio for keeping him limber at home. A small gathering is contemplated but not defined at this time. If people feel so inclined, Randy's preferred charities were the Vancouver Food Bank, Knowledge Network, homelessness, The Gospel Mission, women's shelters, arts and education, poverty, and the environment.







