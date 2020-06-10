With great sadness the family of Clifford Richardson announces his passing after a brave fight with cancer and a brief stay at North Vancouver Hospice. "Rich" was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and moved to Vancouver in 1954, settling on the North Shore. He is survived by Lynn, his loving partner of 41 years and his children, Bill (Kim), Doug (Barb) and Shannon. He will be missed by his four granddaughters, Stacie (Adam), Kelcie, Michelle, Jenna (Jake), step-grandsons, Chris and David and three great grandchildren, Izzie, Luke and newborn Charlie. Rich was also loved and will be missed by his extended family, Vicki Cairns and her sons, Ryan and Brett and Michael Cairns (Eileen) and their children Chris (Sarah), Katie (Stefan)and Sarah(Zach). Rich worked many years for Crown Zellerback Paper Products and finished off his career in automobile sales and leasing. He coached kids in hockey and baseball and was known fondly to his players as "Mr. Rich". He was an avid fan of all sports, especially the BC Lions and the Vancouver Canucks. One of his fondest memories was when he acted as chaperone for his son's grade seven class from Caulfield School on a field trip to Quebec. It was a real adventure. Rich was an active community member. He was a president of the former Capilano Winter Club and long-time volunteer with Meals on Wheels. In his retirement, he joined the West Vancouver Seniors' Centre as a volunteer and active program participant, and was a proud member of the Fit Fellows' Activity Group. He loved golfing with Lynn throughout BC and Arizona, enjoying old friends, and making new ones wherever they played. He and Lynn enjoyed travelling including yearly winter trips to Mexico and summer vacations in the Okanagan. Rich was kind, generous and loving. He was always cheerful and appreciative of the abundance in his life. He was never ever heard to complain when his physical abilities were compromised and he adjusted as needed. He was known for his smile, his great sense of humour and his ability to always see the best in people. Rich will be dearly missed and will be particularly remembered as a great Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa! He gave the best hugs! His family would appreciate donations in his memory to the Terry Fox Foundation or Vancouver Children's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the North Shore Palliative Care Program, especially Rosemary, for their understanding and care.