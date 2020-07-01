MACRI, Arturo Mario August 27, 1936 - June 16, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dad, at the age of 83 years old. Loving father of Vincent, Carmela (Bruce) Weir and Michael (Jo-Ann). Grandfather of Tanner. Arturo is also survived by siblings Rosa (the late Joe) Saladino, Antonietta (the late Mario) Benacquista and Eleonora Macri. He is predeceased by siblings Maria (the late Leonardo) Attisano, Vincent (Carmelina), Domenic (Memma), Tony, Gino and Nicola Macri, grandson Corey and our loving mother June. He will be remembered by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to family he left behind a legacy of his craftsman stone and brick work throughout Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore and Vancouver. Dad loved animals and sports and had a great passion for playing the old Italian songs on his harmonica and accordion. A service will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared at Dignitymemorial.ca
Published in North Shore News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.