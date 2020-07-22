Arvilla(Arva) Read

Arva was born in rural Saskatchewan in the dying days of WWI. From this modest beginning, an incredible and wonderful life began. Early family stops in Regina, Calgary, and Vancouver ended when she graduated from high school in Kelowna. Very keen on the theatre, she spent time in Vancouver trying to break in. Then WWII intervened and she ended up stationed “overseas” with the RCAF in Newfoundland! At wars‘ end, she found herself married, back in Vancouver, and soon thereafter a single mother in a different age. After working in the wholesale machinery business for several years, in 1954 she decided to go to the British Columbia Normal School and train to become a teacher – her true calling! Arva spent her career teaching hundreds of children at Canyon Heights Elementary from its opening in 1955 until she retired in 1984.



Never one to be still, she spent hours in her garden, was active in bowling, curling, bridge and participated in the Sun Run, garnering ribbons well into her nineties! She was an active member of the CFUW (North Vancouver branch) and a generous patron of the arts. In retirement, she travelled widely from Spain, to the gardens of England and the theatres of London, to China and beyond. Her regular attendance at the Shaw and Stratford festivals in Ontario reflected her ongoing love of the theatre.



She was always a supporter of women’s rights, a cause which she held close to her heart.



She looked forward to the challenge, the new experience, always with no regrets, no matter the outcome, she regarded it all a part of life. She will be missed by son Mark (Karen) granddaughters Naomi (Dylan) and Keiko (Ryan), great grandson Kai, sister Merle Thomson, nieces and nephews, many friends and former students. Special thanks to the home support workers who helped make her last few years more independent.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider donating to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Hopefully, when the COVID19 situation improves there will be an opportunity to hold a celebration of life. Arva Read was an incredible woman who lived life to its fullest and now has left the stage.



