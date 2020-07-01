My mother Asela Arias, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, at her residence in the company of my wife and myself. She was 89 at the time. While in Mexico in her younger age, she was a reporter involved in the election of the Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos, and in Canada, she was a realtor for many years. She was a free-living woman and a fun-loving trouble maker who brought happiness to everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Everyone knew Asela as the life of the party, a dancing queen, a legendary flirt, and eternally fabulous. And while she very much was those things, she was so much more. Asela had a very big heart and was so full of love, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; there was never a dull moment with her.



Throughout her whole life she had a zest for life that most people can only aspire to have. She loved blowing kisses, and could out dance anyone in the room. Even in her 80s, she was eccentric and loquacious by nature with a childlike enthusiasm that was magnetic to everyone around her. It was impossible not to smile in her presence.



Asela, it is hard for all of us to see you go, but I know that you are dancing the night away with the angels in heaven now.



Requiescat in Pace.



- Lenic M Rodriguez and Family.



