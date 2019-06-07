Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashala N. L. HARLINGTEN. View Sign Obituary

HARLINGTEN, Ashala N. L. December 10, 1928 - May 15, 2019 (nee Bonny Bell) formally Vilips We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear mother passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at the North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. Born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Ashala is survived by her 3 children, Garret Harlingten, Marc Sinclaire and Yasmin Hall (Rob Vesty), only grandchild Alistair Sinclaire, sister in law Inez and many cousins, nieces and nephews in New Zealand and England. Ashala was predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Bell, siblings, Margaret Tynan, George Bell Jr. and Eileen Halley. Mom had a wonderful zest for life and dressed to show it in all of the latest styles in fashion. She adored traveling and visited many countries, Italy being a favourite. Mom lived and worked in New Zealand, Australia and Canada. She had a great passion for cooking and was an owner/caterer of a successful wedding hall "The Silver Gums" in Melbourne, Australia for many years. She arrived in Canada on the ship, "The Oriana" in 1965 with her late ex-spouse Eduards and 2 sons. She managed and owned different businesses including a store/cafe while also bringing up 3 children. As an entrepreneur and ahead of her time in the 1960's and 1970's, Ashala bought many houses and apartment buildings, fixed them up, rented and sold them before it was popular. Ashala also started her own successful single's dining club in the 1980's. Prior to retiring, she was an attentive caregiver for seniors. Mom had lots of other interests, hobbies and loves, especially exchanging hand written letters to her many beloved relatives over seas, including Glenda and Dennis, Sally, Alan and Ngaire, Patricia and family, Inez and Sandra and many more over the decades. Mom loved throwing lavish parties which she catered and hosted, reading books and newspapers, clipping recipes and articles, creating comic strips and submitting to newspapers (some were published), collecting bells, cookbooks, enjoying great food like Pavlova, homemade scones and a good cup of coffee! She loved visiting Reno, Nevada often, and watched Coronation Street religiously. Later in life mom loved to reminisce about her memorable travels, wonderful friends and relatives, especially fond stories of her late cousins Betty and Dot. Mom also spoke of her father with much admiration. Mom had such a calming and kind nature about her. With such an exquisite and adventurous long life, she will also be remembered for being a wonderful, devoted mother, grandmother, relative and friend. Private ceremonies will be held for her and some of her ashes will be scattered in Australia where she had wished to return. Thank you to the staff at the North Shore Hospice. Rest in peace mom, you will be forever loved and missed.





