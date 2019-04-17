Our family sadly announces our precious mom, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on April 9th, 2019 two days short of her 96th birthday. She led an amazing life, and we are privileged to have shared it. We cherish all our memories of her and her husband, Raymond, who predeceased her. They were an extraordinary couple, and we’re consoled by the belief they are together again. Asta is survived by daughter, Anita, son, Allan, grandchildren, Eric (Martina), Genevieve (Jamie), Kevan (Carmela), and great-grandchildren Chloe, Emily, and Cillian. Asta's ashes will be spread by close family at a later time in the mountains she and Raymond loved.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Asta A. Lawry.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 17 to May 16, 2019