On May 7th we sadly said our final goodbyes to our beautiful mom. Survived by son, Raymond, daughter, Barbara (Kelly) and brother Ken. A proud North Vancouver resident all of her life. A devoted mom. A gentle soul with a smile that always warmed your heart. Thank you to Dr Haaf for your extraordinary care and to the staff at Evergreen 2 North. Good night sweet lady - we will miss you always.



Love Ray, Barb and Kelly



