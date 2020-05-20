Audrey Dennis
August 11, 1935 - May 07, 2020
On May 7th we sadly said our final goodbyes to our beautiful mom. Survived by son, Raymond, daughter, Barbara (Kelly) and brother Ken. A proud North Vancouver resident all of her life. A devoted mom. A gentle soul with a smile that always warmed your heart. Thank you to Dr Haaf for your extraordinary care and to the staff at Evergreen 2 North. Good night sweet lady - we will miss you always.

Love Ray, Barb and Kelly

Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
