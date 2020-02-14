Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey E. Forrest. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Audrey Forrest. Predeceased by her first husband Al Thorson, in 1984, and her second husband Ken Forrest, in 2007. She is survived by her children Linda Sullivan, Lesley Allen (Doug), Chris Thorson (Marni), and step-children Lin Shepard (Merrill) and Casey Forrest (Jean). Beloved Nana to 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Audrey grew up in Vancouver. She met Al in typing class at John Oliver Secondary School. She worked as a bookkeeper and as a telegraph operator during WWII. She and Al moved to West Vancouver to raise their family. After Al's death, she met Ken through her membership in the Capilano Golf and Country Club. She was lucky to find a second loving relationship with Ken and his family.



She was an avid golfer and tennis player well into her eighties, and loved walking the seawall. She discovered a talent for watercolour painting in her retirement. She enjoyed travel with her husbands, and later with family and friends. She was a member of the West Vancouver Seniors' Centre, participating in many of their excursions and activities. She was a keen bridge player and gardener - once she moved to a condo she volunteered on the garden committee and took great pride in her balcony pots. She lived a full life, and retained her sense of humour and independent spirit to the end.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Capilano Golf and Country Club - 420 Southborough Drive, West Vancouver, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 pm.

