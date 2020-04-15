Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Gayle Woeste. View Sign Obituary

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gayle Woeste (née Logan).



Gayle will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Tyson (Laura) and Tyler (Emily), from her marriage to Peter Woeste, and by her four grandchildren, Cooper, Ella, Remy, and Miles. Gayle will be dearly missed by her sister, Shirley Reid; her aunt, Mary Anderson; and her cousins, Robert Anderson, Eileen Youngberg, Georgina Metcalfe, and Melva Remple. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.



Gayle was a wonderful, loving parent to her children, a beloved GG to her four grandchildren, and a great friend to so many. She was always positive and incredibly outgoing - happiest enjoying time with her family and close friends. She was very active over the years with dragon boating, ballroom dancing, Pilate, international travel, and, most recently, as an integral member of her hiking club.



Gayle was born and raised in Calgary. She was married in 1974 and the family lived briefly in Red Deer, before moving to Winnipeg in 1977. After returning in 1978, Calgary was home until her move to Vancouver in 1985, where she lived until her passing.



While raising her young family, she had a successful and varied career that began as a bookkeeper for Revenue Canada and Plibrico, briefly as a dental assistant, and then, finding her true calling, as an administrator for West Vancouver Secondary School (1987-1997), the City of North Vancouver (2000-2005), and the North Vancouver City Library from 2005 until her retirement in 2016.



Gayle's kind and positive spirit and infectious laugh will be forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA, City of North Vancouver library, or your local library in Gayle's name. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at a later date when quarantine and travel restrictions permit us all to gather. To send condolences to the family and be notified once celebration plans are made, please email

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gayle Woeste (née Logan).Gayle will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Tyson (Laura) and Tyler (Emily), from her marriage to Peter Woeste, and by her four grandchildren, Cooper, Ella, Remy, and Miles. Gayle will be dearly missed by her sister, Shirley Reid; her aunt, Mary Anderson; and her cousins, Robert Anderson, Eileen Youngberg, Georgina Metcalfe, and Melva Remple. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.Gayle was a wonderful, loving parent to her children, a beloved GG to her four grandchildren, and a great friend to so many. She was always positive and incredibly outgoing - happiest enjoying time with her family and close friends. She was very active over the years with dragon boating, ballroom dancing, Pilate, international travel, and, most recently, as an integral member of her hiking club.Gayle was born and raised in Calgary. She was married in 1974 and the family lived briefly in Red Deer, before moving to Winnipeg in 1977. After returning in 1978, Calgary was home until her move to Vancouver in 1985, where she lived until her passing.While raising her young family, she had a successful and varied career that began as a bookkeeper for Revenue Canada and Plibrico, briefly as a dental assistant, and then, finding her true calling, as an administrator for West Vancouver Secondary School (1987-1997), the City of North Vancouver (2000-2005), and the North Vancouver City Library from 2005 until her retirement in 2016.Gayle's kind and positive spirit and infectious laugh will be forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA, City of North Vancouver library, or your local library in Gayle's name. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at a later date when quarantine and travel restrictions permit us all to gather. To send condolences to the family and be notified once celebration plans are made, please email [email protected] Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close