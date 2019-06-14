Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Hetherington. View Sign Obituary

Audrey Jean (Buchanan) Hetherington died peacefully on May 24. She grew up in North Vancouver and Vancouver and graduated from UBC in 1946, with close Gamma Phi sorority friends.



Audrey and her husband, Jack, raised five children, Nancy, John, Alan, Michael, and Laurie. They enjoyed hosting family and friends and spending time at Crescent Beach and out sailing.



Audrey was a dedicated volunteer with a strong sense of optimism, and over the years she frequently visited people who were alone or ill. With a flair for art and language, Audrey traveled widely, exploring nature and history, including after Jack passed away too soon. She delighted in seeing her children and grandchildren learn to swim at Crescent Beach - even in the rain! Until her last days, she loved her walks by the sea, wearing colourful scarves, and arranging flowers just so. Audrey had unbounded curiosity, a lovely singing voice, and wrote letters that made the recipient feel special.



We think of her now joining Jack in that bright beyond, to dance and play bridge. We miss her already.



We will hold a memorial service on Saturday, July 6, at 1:00 pm, at Shaughnessy Heights United Church.



Audrey Jean, our beloved mom, grandma, gram, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend - we are so grateful for your joyful spirit and your fierce mind. With all our love, Nancy and John; John and Gail; Al and Mary; Mike; Laurie and Greg; Jen and Damon; Alex, Beth, Eleanor, and Neve; Karla; Kris, Aleisha, and Audrey Marie; Sarah and Blaise; Andrew; Anna; Nick; Amy; Jack; Bria; and Bruce and Lois Buchanan and family.

Audrey Jean (Buchanan) Hetherington died peacefully on May 24. She grew up in North Vancouver and Vancouver and graduated from UBC in 1946, with close Gamma Phi sorority friends.Audrey and her husband, Jack, raised five children, Nancy, John, Alan, Michael, and Laurie. They enjoyed hosting family and friends and spending time at Crescent Beach and out sailing.Audrey was a dedicated volunteer with a strong sense of optimism, and over the years she frequently visited people who were alone or ill. With a flair for art and language, Audrey traveled widely, exploring nature and history, including after Jack passed away too soon. She delighted in seeing her children and grandchildren learn to swim at Crescent Beach - even in the rain! Until her last days, she loved her walks by the sea, wearing colourful scarves, and arranging flowers just so. Audrey had unbounded curiosity, a lovely singing voice, and wrote letters that made the recipient feel special.We think of her now joining Jack in that bright beyond, to dance and play bridge. We miss her already.We will hold a memorial service on Saturday, July 6, at 1:00 pm, at Shaughnessy Heights United Church.Audrey Jean, our beloved mom, grandma, gram, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend - we are so grateful for your joyful spirit and your fierce mind. With all our love, Nancy and John; John and Gail; Al and Mary; Mike; Laurie and Greg; Jen and Damon; Alex, Beth, Eleanor, and Neve; Karla; Kris, Aleisha, and Audrey Marie; Sarah and Blaise; Andrew; Anna; Nick; Amy; Jack; Bria; and Bruce and Lois Buchanan and family. Published in The North Shore News from June 14 to July 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close