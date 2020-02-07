VON MELVILLE, Axel James Walter January 18, 1930 - January 25, 2020 It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of Axel von Melville on January 25 2020, 7 days after his 90th birthday. Axel was born in Riga, Latvia in 1930. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hannelore (Hanni) and three children Monika (Doug), Armin (Mary) and Marion (Andy) as well as 9 grandchildren. Axel is survived by his two younger brothers, Ralph and Percy, and predeceased by his older brothers, Hans and Robert. A Celebration of Life will be held in Axel's memory on March 7, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Eagle Harbour Yacht Club. To leave a condolence to the family please go to www.mckenziefuneralservices.com
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020