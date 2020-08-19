KIRSTIUK, Barbara Anne
Barbara Anne Kirstiuk, age 87 of Surrey, British Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. She was born to the late Russel Craik Tait and Agnes Elizabeth Tait on February 24th, 1933. Barbara was a remarkable woman. She was accomplished in music and in her academics, without ever communicating to others her many accomplishments. While a teacher she cared about her students, her peers and those that she worked with while respecting and working diligently for those who she worked for. Barbara, apart for caring deeply about her friends, went to extraordinary lengths to communicate, writing lengthy and thoughtful letters with incredible penmanship that bordered on legendary. As a wife, she was as dedicated and as caring as you could ever dream of, just ask her adoring husband Julian who deeply loved her throughout their 64 years of marriage. As a mother, she was simply amazing – dedicating and nurturing her sons Steven and Bob as they learned many life lessons through her wonderful example. Even though dementia was present throughout the last decade of her life, Barbara persevered. She formed many friendships while at Amica White Rock where she became deeply loved by both the amazing staff and the wonderful residents. Despite so many challenges associated with this disease, she made exceptional efforts to deal with her diminished abilities and accepted the assistance she needed to live, despite her incredible independent nature. Barbara leaves her husband Julian, her son Steven and daughter-in-law Claire, her son Bob, her four grandchildren, Jaclyn and her husband Greg, Robert, Avery and Hudson. She was predeceased by her daughter in-law Kerry. Barbara requested an intimate burial. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her time at Amica White Rock – all of them were simply fantastic in both their love and care for her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Camp Kerry Society at www.campkerry.org
in her memory.